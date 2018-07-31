Man shoves steaks down his pants, flees Walmart on moped

NASHVILLE, N.C. - Let's get this out of the way first; the police did not ask if that was a rib-eye in the crook's pocket or if he was just happy to see them.

However, police did apprehend a man who stuffed $100 of steaks down his pants at Walmart and then fled the scene on his moped.

The News & Observer reports the hungry thief had at least 10 packages of steak in his pants when he was stopped by the cops.

According to the report, the police did not announce what they planned to do with the recovered steaks, but they sure would make a nice snack on their next stake-out.

Get it?

