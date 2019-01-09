Man steals roommate's $10 million winning lottery ticket

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Keep your friends close, and your roommates closer. Like 24-hour surveillance close.

A man was arrested outside San Francisco after he stole his roommate's winning lottery ticket. A ticket worth an incredible $10 million!

Adul Saosongyang, 35, was charged with grand theft by the Vacaville Police Department on Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

When the roommate went to the lottery office to collect his winnings, he thought he had only won $10,000. But being told it was in the millions, he was also informed by officials that his ticket was not a winner and may have been altered.

The roommate felt Saosongyang was responsible and learned he was actually doing his own paperwork to collect the $10 million.

Once lottery officials were notified, they lured Saosongyang to the office where he was arrested.

Unfortunately, the real winner is waiting until the lottery office finishes its investigation to see if he will get his millions.

