Man threatening to blow up restaurant claims he was describing 'bowel movement'

NEW ORLEANS - A man charged with threatening to blow up a New Orleans restaurant claims it was all a miscommunication and he was simply talking about his bowel movement.

Police say Arthur Posey, 30, told an employee last week that he was going to "blow the bathroom up" inside Willie's Chicken Shack, NOLA.com reports.

However, Posey insists he was only referring to the bodily function he was going to take care of inside the restaurant's bathroom. The employee says Posey never mentioned a bathroom.

The arrest warrant claims the manager was unable to answer Posey when he asked what time the restaurant closed. Posey allegedly replied, “Y’all about to close right now because I’m going to get a bomb and blow this place up.”

Posey was charged with two counts of communicating false information of planned arson.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.