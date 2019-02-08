Man to sue parents for giving birth to him without his consent

MUMBAI, INDIA - A grown man is planning on suing his parents for giving birth to him without getting his consent first.

Raphael Samuel, 27, of Mumbai, India says giving birth in this world is wrong because children face "lifelong suffering."

Samuel says a child's thoughts on being born are not taken into account during pregnancy.

Oddly enough, Samuel tells the BBC that he gets along well with both of his parents, who both happen to be lawyers.

His mother seems almost proud that her son has come up with the proposed lawsuit.

"I must admire my son's temerity to want to take his parents to court knowing both of us are lawyers. And if Raphael could come up with a rational explanation as to how we could have sought his consent to be born, I will accept my fault," Kavita Karnad Samuel told the BBC.

