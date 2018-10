BREAUX BRIDGE, La. - Imagine waking up to grab the morning paper, only to find a massive alligator acting as a doormat on your front porch.

A Louisiana family lived that experience on Friday, finding the huge gator on the doorstep.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office posted pics of the mammoth gator on Facebook, with the appropriate warning of "always look before you step."

Wise words. Wise words indeed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.