Mom freaks out after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib

Maritza Elizabeth

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - It's scary enough for parents who worry their children are hanging out with the wrong crowd, but one mother got spooked when it appeared her toddler was sleeping with ghosts.

When Maritza Elizabeth took a peek at her son Lincoln's baby monitor, she was shocked to see a ghost or other phenomenon lying in bed with him.

Elizabeth was so worried, she went into Lincoln's bedroom with a flashlight to find out what was going on.

It was only after shining the light on the "ghost" did she realize it was just a photo of a baby on the mattress tag that her husband never removed.

