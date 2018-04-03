Mom uses Taser to get son out of bed on Easter Sunday

PHOENIX - One mother used an unorthodox method to get her son out of bed for Easter services.

She "tased" him.

Sharon Dobbins, 40, was arrested and charged with child abuse in Phoenix after allegedly using the Taser on her 16-year-old son Sunday morning, according to KPHO.

Dobbins' other teen son and nephew where in the room when the incident occurred.

According to police, Dobbins claims she only sparked the Taser to scare the kids and did not use it on her son. The officer's report said the boy had "two small bumps" on his leg where he was struck.

Dobbins, who was released on her own recognizance, was ordered to not have contact with her son at least until a hearing on April 20.

