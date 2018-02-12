Mouse clings for dear life on hood of police car

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - A tiny mouse picked the wrong vehicle to carjack over the weekend.

Deputy Brandon Dennington of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office was driving to his assignment at Saturday's Golden State Warriors game when a furry friend popped up on the windshield.

"Further investigation revealed the suspect was likely a San Antonio Spurs fan trying to intimidate us." the department's Facebook page posted.

Deputy Dennington used "de-escalation techniques" to get the little guy off his vehicle, but the suspect remains on the loose.

The Sheriff's Office says the mouse is approximately 4 inches tall, weighs one ounce and is wearing a gray and white coat.

