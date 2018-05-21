Naked man found walking through Florida neighborhood, carrying cooking oil

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Musso, 63, was caught on a security camera walking around a Gulf Breeze neighborhood naked, later telling deputies he "receives sexual gratification by being naked in public."

GULF BREEZE, Fla. - A nude man who was found wandering around a Florida neighborhood while carrying cooking oil told authorities he "receives sexual gratification by being naked in public," according to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office report.

Joseph Musso, 63, was arrested Thursday on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, indecent exposure, loitering and resisting arrest.

According to the arrest report, a Gulf Breeze resident called 911 after his security camera alerted him to a naked man near his front door.

When a deputy arrived, he found the naked man, later identified as Musso, standing in a driveway and carrying a bottle of cooking oil.

According to the report, the deputy tried to handcuff Musso, but he ran away and ignored the deputy's commands to stop. The deputy used his Taser gun to subdue Musso.

Musso told the deputy that he "receives sexual gratification by being naked in public," the report said. Musso also said he was carrying the cooking oil because he liked to rub it on his legs.

"He stated he prefers to walk naked at the beach and stated he walked naked at Pensacola Beach and Navarre Beach," the report said.

