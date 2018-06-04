Nike debuts fanny pack slides for summer fun

MIAMI - The fanny pack is making a comeback... on your feet.

Ready or not, Nike has introduced the Benassi fanny pack slides for your leisurewear enjoyment.

Each of the sandals comes with a zippered pouch that allows you to carry cash, keys and anything else that can fit inside.

Of course, since it's Nike, the footwear comes at a hefty price of $50 per pair.

But if you're interested and are looking to make a fashion statement on the beach this summer, CLICK HERE to order a pair.

