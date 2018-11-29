No porn with lattes! Starbucks to block pornography in stores

SEATTLE - The days of hanging out at Starbucks while watching a threesome on video as you sip a Grande pumpkin spice latte are almost over.

Starting next year, all Starbucks locations in the U.S. will block pornography viewing on store WiFi.

NBC News reports the move was adopted after an internet-advocacy group petitioned Starbucks to end the racy practice. Enough is Enough was able to gather more than 26,000 signatures on its petition.

"We have identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores and we will begin introducing it to our U.S. locations in 2019," said a Starbucks spokesperson.

After the porn-blocking decision was announced, the popular porn site YouPorn banned all Starbucks products from its offices starting on Jan. 1.

