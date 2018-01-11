Nordstrom customer finds dirty, used thong in order

NEW YORK - A woman reportedly received a surprise, unwelcomed "gift" with her Nordstrom shipment this week.

When Christine Evans went to unpack her new jeans from the major retailer, she found a dirty, used thong in one of the pockets.

Disgusted, Evans tweeted her anger at Nordstrom with a picture of the thong and jeans.

"I was appalled at the lack of customer service you gave me when I received a pair of Not Your Daughters Jeans with a DIRTY and WORN women’s THONG in the front pocket,” tweeted Evans.

The New York Post reports Evans was offered a replacement pair, but she refused saying the gesture was not enough.

@Nordstrom After, many years of loyalty to your company, I was appalled at the lack of customer service you gave me when i (continued..) pic.twitter.com/Z7qJar6h5c — Christine Evans (@camnyc1) January 10, 2018

