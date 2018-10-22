Nose warmers are here, they're real and ridiculous

MIAMI - They say the heat can drive you crazy, but it's nothing like what a chill in the air makes people do when trying to keep warm.

How else can you explain nose warmers?

Oh, the actual product can easily be explained, but why people actually wear them is what sociologists will be pondering for decades.

The Nose Warmer Company... yes, it's real... creates the quirky items that keep frosty protuberances nice and toasty during the winter months.

Most nose warmers are knitted and fit just over the, uh, nose, with a strap that wraps around the head.

According to the England-based company's website, the nose warmers sell for about $9 and come in a variety of styles and colors.

