WEST COVINA, Calif. - You can say it was a beer drinker's worst nightmare. Thankfully, no one was injured, but that's the only silver lining to this story.

A truck hauling beer in California overturned on the highway Thursday, spilling its sudsy contents all over the on-ramp and road below.

Hundreds of cans of Modelo were lost in the accident, KABC reports.

The truck driver was able to get out of his vehicle and appeared unharmed.

