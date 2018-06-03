Off-duty FBI agent accidentally shoots man after backflip in dance club

DENVER - A man was shot in the leg after an off duty FBI agent dropped his weapon while doing a back flip this weekend at a Denver nightclub.

Video obtained by Denver ABC affiliate KMGH shows from the nightclub shows the agent, who was not identified, on the dance floor early Saturday at the Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar.

The agent attempted a back handspring, while surrounded by dozens of onlookers rooting him on, when the gun fell out of his back waistband. He quickly picked the gun up and tucked it back into his waistband, but the gun went off when he retrieved it.

“When the agent retrieved his handgun, an unintended discharge occurred,” Denver police said in a statement.

Denver police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. The FBI declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation. The agent could be subject to criminal charges.

"The incident is being investigated by the Denver Police Homicide Unit and charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office," Denver police said.

