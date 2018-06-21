Passengers begin vomiting as airline cabin fills with mist

KOLKATA, INDIA - Passengers on a delayed flight began vomiting when a mist filled the plane's cabin after the pilot turned the air conditioning on full power.

The Express reports the pilot turned the A/C on full power to get passengers to depart the AirAsia flight stuck in Kolkata, India. The passengers initially refused as they were being asked to go outside during a heavy rainstorm.

Video from inside the plane shows mist from the air vents quickly filling the cabin, while the sound of passengers vomiting and coughing can be heard in the background.

The flight, which was scheduled to Bagdogra, was delayed for over four hours. Passengers said they were given no explanation for the delay and were forced to disembark without any warning.

AirAsia reportedly claimed the air conditioning had been turned on as a result of "high humidity," but did not respond as to the health status of passengers.

