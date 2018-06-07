Pastor performing baptisms killed by crocodile

ARBA MINCH, ETHIOPIA - A pastor performing baptisms in a lake was killed by a crocodile that leapt out of the water.

Docho Eshete was with 80 others Sunday at Laka Abaya in southern Ethiopia when the crocodile attacked during the baptism ceremony.

"He baptised the first person and he passed on to another one. All of a sudden, a crocodile jumped out of the lake and grabbed the pastor," a local resident told the BBC.

The BBC reports Eshete died on the scene after he was bitten on his legs, back and hands

Fishermen and residents used fishing nets to keep the crocodile from pulling the pastor's body into the water.

