Photo of spider eating bat is nightmare come alive

Annette Alaniz Guajardo

POTEET, Texas - We dare you to try and fall asleep after seeing a certain photo of a certain spider eating a certain bat.

And did we mention the spider is a seriously huge spider?

The nightmare of all nightmares happened Wednesday in Texas when the homeowner saw the bat caught in the spider's web.

Sadly, for the bat, at least, it was dead by the time the woman returned to her house, according to KABC.

An entemologist said the garden spider is harmless to humans, but is known to eat other insects and (gulp) larger animals.

