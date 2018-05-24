Police officer directs traffic in purple wig to pay off debt to 5th grade student

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - Students at one elementary school were jolted awake Wednesday morning when they saw who was directing traffic and what he was wearing.

Officer Bonebrake of the Woodstock (Ga.) Police Department wore a massive purple wig while on duty, all to pay off a bet.

Earlier this year, Bonebrake told Bryan, a fifth grade student, he would do anything he wanted if the boy got his grades up.

Bryan lived up to the bet and more by scoring straight A's on his year-end report card.

True to his word, Bonebrake did what Bryan asked, and that was to wear the wig while directing traffic in front of Woodstock Elementary School.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.