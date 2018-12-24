Police on the hunt for 'Rudolph the red nosed burglar'

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Police in Colorado are searching for a Christmas Grinch who disguised herself as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The woman was caught on camera last week stealing several items from business in Fort Collins. In the video, the woman ransacks an employee break room while wearing a large furry reindeer mask. But at one point, she takes off the disguise and looks into the camera.

The Fort Collins police posted the video on their Facebook page and the video inspired officers to write a spoof of the popular reindeer Christmas song.

"Rudolph the red nosed burglar had a very shady scheme and if you saw the video it would want to make you scream," the department wrote.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.