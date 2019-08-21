Senior citizens busted for having public sex

Graphic rendering of what the scene may have looked like when police arrived.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. - When you gotta have it, you gotta have it... and for six seniors, they had to have it immediately.

Six people ranging in age from 62 to 85 were busted on sex charges earlier this month after being involved in lewd and sexual activity in a public park.

WVIT reports the group was caught in the act on Aug. 9 at the Grace Richardson conservation area in Connecticut. The area is reportedly known as being a place for people to have sex.

The five men and one 85-year-old woman have been charged with breach of peace and public indecency.

