Snake shocks driver after slithering through car air vent

WARRENTON, Va. - There may be no worse nightmare for drivers than rush hour traffic on I-95, but one woman has that beat.

Lora Goff was driving to her job Monday in Warrenton, Virginia when she noticed something moving in the Cadillac's air vent.

But the "something" wasn't just moving, it was slithering.

An invited snake had decided to hitch a ride with Goff, and needless to say, she was not pleased.

“One in a million,” Goff told FauquierNow.com. “Who would’ve ever thought? Crazy stuff. Everybody’s worst nightmare.”

Not only did the 2-and-a-half foot long snake make itself at home in the car, it also went through Goff's sunglasses.

A deputy arrived after Goff called 9-1-1 and made a futile attempt to remove the snake with metal prongs. The snake was eventually captured using glue pads that trap mice and rats.

