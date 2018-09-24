Weird News

Strip club loses license after allowing food stamps to buy lap dances, drugs

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A strip club in Ohio has lost its liquor license after an investigation showed it allowed customers to use food stamps to buy lap dances and drugs.

During their five-month investigation of Sharkey's, undercover agents used over $2,400 in food stamps to but the dances, along with a variety of drugs, including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

WDNT reports employees and visitors were charged with drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, aggravated shipment and distribution of heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and illegal sexual activity.

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission officially pulled the bar's license at the close of business Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.