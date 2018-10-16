Student bakes cookies with grandparent's ashes, hands them out at school

DAVIS, Calif. - A high school student reportedly baked cookies that contained the ashes of his dead grandparents, and then passed them out to classmates.

Police are investigating after several students at DaVinci Charter Academy in Davis (Calif.) claimed to have eaten the cookies mixed with human remains, KOVR reports.

According to the report, the ash-laden sugar cookies were given to at least nine students in a case that has baffled law enforcement officials.

“No, this is a weird one,” said Davis Police Lt. Paul Doroshov. “I have not heard of anyone getting sick or anybody being harmed as far as physically, physiologically by this.”

Even if the student, or students, involved are identified, police are unsure of what charges would be brought them.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.