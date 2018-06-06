Armored personnel vehicle leads police on chase through Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. - A video of Virginia police chasing an armored personnel vehicle through the streets of Richmond became a viral sensation Tuesday night.

A number of cellphone videos appeared on social media showing the boxy armored vehicle rolling by as police cars trailed behind on both highways and downtown street.

Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, said a man drove the vehicle away from Fort Picket in Nottoway County around 7:50 p.m.

"This is insane! Someone has hijacked a 'tank-like' vehicle from Fort Pickett and just drove it by our apartment!" said Parker Slaybaugh, a communications director for a Virginia lawmaker.

Geller stressed that the vehicle was not a tank and was not armed with any weapons. It belongs to the Virginia National Guard.

It also wasn't a high-speed chase. The armored vehicle only reached a maximum speed of 40 mph.

By 9:40 p.m., the driver of the armored vehicle had surrendered to police.

The driver is custody, but has not been formally charged, Geller said.

No one was hurt in the chase.

