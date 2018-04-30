Teacher's aide suspended for yawning near school principal

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Yawning in class is as much a part of school for tired students as reading, writing and arithmetic; but while they get a pass, teachers do not.

A teacher's aide at a Brooklyn school was suspended for five days without pay for professional misconduct.

And what was the inappropriate conduct you ask?

Yawning.

The New York Post reports principal Marie Desforges of PS 328 wrote up aide Edsheda Brown, claiming, "You yawned loud enough for me to hear you while I was walking down the hallway.”

When Brown responded that the yawn was simply how she yawned, Desforges accused her of insubordination.

The yawn in question came after students had already left for the day and Brown, who has two kids and earns less than $25,000 a year, had started work at 8 a.m.

Since joining the school in September, Desforges has reportedly drawn the ire of her staff for other incidents, including calling 911 to remove a veteran teacher and berating Brown for "hanging out" in a classroom to talk with a teacher while children were napping.

