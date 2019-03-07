Tiny micro-purses could sell for nearly $795, magnifying glass not included

PARIS - An itsy-bitsy, teeny-tiny purse that can barely hold a penny, let alone a dime, is all the rage after its debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Oh, speaking of pennies, the new micro bags are estimated to cost nearly $800, WSB reports.

Introduced by French designer Jacquemus, the bag are, uh, small. Like, really small.

The designer even invited guests to its show by putting the micro bag inside envelopes.

Here are some thoughts about what could fit inside the micro bags:

Dust

Air

Jelly bean (one jelly bean)

An eyelash

Button

