Weird News

Tiny micro-purses could sell for nearly $795, magnifying glass not included

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

PARIS - An itsy-bitsy, teeny-tiny purse that can barely hold a penny, let alone a dime, is all the rage after its debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Oh, speaking of pennies, the new micro bags are estimated to cost nearly $800, WSB reports.

More News Headlines

Introduced by French designer Jacquemus, the bag are, uh, small. Like, really small.

The designer even invited guests to its show by putting the micro bag inside envelopes.

Here are some thoughts about what could fit inside the micro bags:

  • Dust
  • Air
  • Jelly bean (one jelly bean)
  • An eyelash
  • Button

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.