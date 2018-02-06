Twitter users skewer plans for 'Lady Doritos'

MIAMI - After the CEO of PepsiCo discussed a new line of chips designed to appeal to women in recent interview, women on Twitter began merciless mocking what they call Lady Doritos.
What makes a Dorito a Lady Dorito? Well PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi explained in an interview with Freakonomics.
"As you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee," Nooyi said. "Women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth."
Nooyi went on to talk about how the company was designing a bag that would be perfect for a woman's purse.
Unfortunately for Pepsi, which owns Doritos and other snack brands, the Lady Doritos concept went viral Monday and not in a good way.
