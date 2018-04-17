U.S. military sniper stays focused as snake slithers over rifle

VALPARAISO, Fla. - Think you have what it takes to become a sniper in the U.S. military? Maybe you shoot straight, but are you cool under fire?

A photo taken of Pfc. William Snyder shows he's as cool as they come under pressure. Snyder, who is barely seen in the photo, doesn't move while a southern black racer slithers across his rifle.

Snyder was taking part in training exercises earlier this month at Eglin Air Force Base in the Florida panhandle.

"Our snipers are trained to remain perfectly still for hours on end when in position and remain invisible to enemies and even wildlife." says a Facebook post by the Alabama National Guard.

