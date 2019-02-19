Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests, including mother, from wedding

MIAMI - You could say that certain family and friends have a beef with a soon-to-be bride before her upcoming wedding.

The 20-year-old woman's desire for a vegan wedding included receiving a commitment from guests to give up eating all animal products for life.

When a guest refused, they were uninvited from the wedding. The list of those who are no longer welcome at the nuptials include the bride's mother and her cousins.

The woman explained her decision in a post to the Vegan Revolution Facebook group.

"Some family members were told they are not invited to my wedding because we don't want to host murderers at our wedding which is supposed to be one of the happiest days of our lives." wrote the bride.

KABC reports the woman was originally fine with inviting meat-eaters to the wedding as long as they ate off the vegan menu. But she reconsidered after realizing the non-vegan guests would go back to eating meat the next day.

