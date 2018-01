HOUSTON - Either someone was playing a joke, or there is a new definition for compact car.

A driver in Houston was able to capture video of remote control car zooming down the highway over the weekend.

KTRK reports Alex Villa was headed south on Highway 59 when he spotted the RC vehicle racing behind a white pickup truck.

The toy car kept a high speed before disappearing off the highway.

