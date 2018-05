MIAMI - A video showing two girls giggling while trying to hitch a ride on a reticulated python in Indonesia is going viral worldwide.

The python is large enough to be able to swallow the little girl, and it was strong enough to move while one of the was was on top of it.

The snake is among those known to prey on humans. About a decade ago, a 13-foot pet reticulated python killed a 25-year-old woman in Virginia.

