Woman asleep in road avoids being run over by swerving cars

FULSHEAR, Texas - A woman asleep in the middle of a road narrowly avoided catastrophe as cars swerved at the last second to avoid running over her body.

The unidentified woman was found asleep on a road over the weekend in Fulshear, Texas, a town just west of Houston.

The Fulshear Police Department posted the video of the woman almost being crushed by a car on their Facebook page.

In dashcam video from a patrol car that was attached to the post, a car can be seen swerving to avoid hitting an object in the road. The object in question was the woman.

According to the post, the woman was found asleep in the road about 200 yards from where her car was found in a ditch.

The woman was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

