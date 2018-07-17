Woman bites off woman's nose, swallows it

CONROE, Texas - A woman was arrested for biting off part of the nose of another woman and then swallowing the body part.

The victim, identified as Tatiana by KTRK says she and her next-door, along with Jessica Collins, 41, went out to a Houston-area bar last Wednesday.

When the group returned to Tatiana's home, Collins allegedly demanded more alcohol and cigarettes. Tatiana asked Collins to leave her home and claims she was pulled to the ground by her hair.

Tatiana says Collins bit off a large piece of her nose swallowed it.

"I didn't have time to react, to push her away," Tatiana told the station. "I think I was trying to fight back, but I couldn't. All I could remember was the taste of blood in my mouth."

Tatiana, who was rushed to the hospital, passed out several times was not aware her nose had been ripped off until she was in the ambulance.

Doctors say she needs plastic surgery, but she does not have health insurance.

Collins was charged with assault-bodily injury

