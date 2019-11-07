Woman claims bakery botched her daughter's unicorn cake

WILX / WDIV

LANSING, Mich. - Unicorns are supposed to be magical creatures that bring hope to all who gaze upon the wondrous, majestic beings.

Or sometimes they can seriously freak you out when presented in baked-goods form.

A Michigan mother was aghast when she spent major money to have a bakery create a unicorn cake for her daughter's fifth birthday. But what she got looked like a unicorn better suited for an x-rated video.

Alexandra Schroeder wants a refund from Whipped Bakery after the horn on her daughter's unicorn cake ended up looking like a phallic symbol.

"The horn came out in a shape that was so embarrassing," Schroeder told WILX. "It had finger prints on it and was not gold. I could tell that it had been handled. When I asked to see the cake pre-party before my guest arrived I was told it wasn't finished."

The bakery refused to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.