Woman fired from bridesmaid duties asks JetBlue for refund

HANOVER, N.H. - A college student who was given the boot from her bridesmaid responsibilities asked JetBlue for a refund after she decided she'd rather stay home.

Courtney Duffy shared the email she received from the bride, asking that she "relinquish your duties as a bridesmaid" because Duffy was having difficulty being part of all the wedding events due to school.

Duffy, who is a full-time MBA student at Dartmouth, was also asked to return her bridesmaid jumpsuit so that her replacement can use it in the bridal party.

Though, to be fair, the bride did say the request was "incredibly awkward," so there's that.

Duffy tweeted JetBlue on Friday, begging to have her cross-country flights refunded, according to the Daily Mail.

'SOS @JetBlue! Booked my X-C flights for a wedding, then was asked "to relinquish" my "duties as a bridesmaid" & mail my bridesmaid outfit X-C so another girl could fill in and wear it (Happy bday to me!) I am laughing & crying & must avoid this wedding at all costs. Pls help?' she posted.

Not only did JetBlue respond, but they also offered to pay for a girls weekend trip so the two could mend fences.

'Hey Courtney, we’ve been thinking. The jumpsuit may have been borrowed, but we’ll bring the (Jet)Blue. When you’re ready to patch things up, we’d like to help make your old friendship feel like new. A future girls’ weekend is on us!' the airline wrote back.

