Woman reportedly loses job after baking laxatives into brownies for co-worker's good-bye party

SALINE, Mich. - A woman reportedly lost her job after police say she put laxatives in a co-worker's brownies.

Police were called to MMI Engineered Solutions in Saline after the company received a tip that a 47-year-old woman planned to put laxatives in brownies she intended to bring to an event for the worker, MLive reported, citing police.

The brownies were confiscated before anyone could eat them, police said.

When the woman was interviewed by officers, she initially denied tampering with the dessert, but later admitted to baking in a cube of laxatives, police say.

The company fired the woman, but she has not been charged with a crime. Police said it would have been different had someone consumed the brownies, MLive reported.

