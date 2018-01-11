Woman returns dead Christmas tree for refund in January

SANTA ANA, Calif. - After Christmas, many people rush to the store or go online to return unwanted gifts or items that were either the wrong size or color.

However, one woman demanded a refund when she returned her dead Christmas tree to the store.

In January.

And she received her money back!

The New York Post reports the California woman dragged her used tree into a Santa Ana Costco on Jan. 4 and asked for a refund 10 days after Christmas.

A man waiting in line behind the woman snapped a picture of the ordeal and was in disbelief.

“If I didn’t see it, I wouldn’t believe that someone had so little moral values or lack of conscience," the man posted to Facebook.

According to the witness, the woman received her refund, but not without a great deal of questioning from Costco employees.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.