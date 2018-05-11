Woman sends 65,000 texts to man after first date

PHOENIX - A woman was arrested on suspicion of stalking and harassing after she allegedly sent a man 65,000 text messages after their first and only date.

Jacqueline Ades of Paradise Valley, Arizona is also accused of visiting the man's home and claimed to be his wife when she stalked him at his office, according to KPHO.

"I felt like I met my soul mate and I thought we would just do what everybody else did and we would get married and everything would be fine," Ades told the television station.

Ades, 31, sometimes sent 500 text messages a day to the unidentified man she met online.

Court documents claim some of the texts sent by Ades were threatening.

"Oh what would I do w ur blood! ... Id wanna bathe in it."

"Don't ever try to leave me... I'll kill you... I don't wanna be a murderer!"

"I'm like the new Hitler... man was a genius."

Ades said the man is the "meanest person" she had ever met, but that "he's my soulmate."

