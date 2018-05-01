Woman stabs husband for looking at other women

SAN ANTONIO - Bruce Springsteen once sang "you can look, but you better not touch," but the Boss apparently needs to change those lyrics.

A Texas woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing her husband because he had been looking at other women while they were out.

Star Perez, 27, and her husband argued over the unapproved ogling after returning to their home from the city's Fiesta event, reports KSAT.

Perez grabbed a kitchen knife and swung at her husband, stabbing him in the arm.

Police said Perez told her husband "I could ******* kill you right now. You don't even know. I could kill you."

Perez's husband of 11 years ran from the home and called police.

