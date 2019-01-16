Women caught on video twerking on top of moving SUV on highway

ST. LOUIS - Video showing two women twerking on top of an SUV while it drives on a major highway has gone viral.

A woman traveling Monday on I-64 in St. Louis was able to get video of the dangerous stunt, which is also illegal.

In the video, both women can be seen on top of the SUV while another passenger films the duo as the vehicle drives along the highway.

KSDK reports police were not alerted to the incident, but a department spokesperson encouraged other drivers not to participate in similar stunts.

"We do not encourage anyone to try anything like this ever. You are supposed to be in your car when you drive.”

