World ponders how many 'chuggas' before 'choo choo'

While parts of the world suffer from famine, and others from homelessness and a million other societal concerns, some parents are focusing on what truly matters.

Like how many times you're supposed to say "chugga" before saying "choo choo" while playing with a toy train.

Stop laughing, people are actually involved in this conversation.

On a Reddit group, a parent recently dared to ask the question. Then again, the group title is "Too Afraid to Ask."

"I've always said two, but now my kid is saying three." the parent started. "However, my kid's preschool teacher says one and it pisses me off that there arent enough chuggas for a choo; how's the train supposed to go anywhere?"

That's all it took for the World Wide Web-iverse to explode.

The first reply may have been the best as "deadfermata" said, "My rules the same number of chuggas as we do for the Batman cartoon theme song... na na na na na na na na na na na BATMAN!"

While another went all math on everyone:

As of Tuesday, the question has already received 3,300 comments, although no one is satisfied.

So how many "chuggas" should be said before "choo choo?"

