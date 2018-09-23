Woman attacked by shark while fishing in Bahamas, officials say

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A 32-year-old woman from Massachusetts was bitten by a shark while she was in the Bahamas, according to officials.

Authorities said that the woman was spearfishing when she was severely bitten on the hand. The local fire department responded to the scene and said she lost a lot of blood.

Below is a photo of the woman's hand. Be advised: the photo is graphic.

Authorities contacted Trinity Air out of Fort Lauderdale, and they mobilized the woman and transported her back to the U.S., where she was en route to the Memorial Trauma Center.

