Woman convicted of feeding body of husband's ex to alligators

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A woman already found guilty of helping kill her husband's ex-girlfriend has now been convicted on charges she disposed of the body by first trying to dissolve it in acid and then feeding it to alligators.

Amanda Smith Hayes and her husband, Grant Ruffin Hayes III, were convicted in 2014 of killing Laura Ackerson.

The couple killed Ackerson in 2011 at their apartment Raleigh, N.C. apartment after a dispute over the two children she and Grant shared, according to WTVT.

Ackerson's body was cut up with a power saw by the Hayes' and driven to a Texas home owned by Amanda's sister.

There, the couple first attempted to dissolve the body with muriatic acid, but when that proved unsuccessful, they dumped Ackerson's remains into alligator-infested waters.

Ackerson's torso and leg were later found in Oyster Creek.

Amanda was sentenced up to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2014 trial, while Grant is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.

Amanda will now serve an additional 20 years in prison after her original sentence for tampering with evidence.

