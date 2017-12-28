Woman dies in fiery crash in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A woman died after being pulled from her car following a fiery crash in North Miami Beach, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported Wednesday night in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and 19th Avenue.

"It was very scary. (I) couldn't believe it happened right in front of me," one witness said.

North Miami Beach police Maj. Richard Rand said Lyndsey Arroliga, 23, was pulled out her 2015 Nissan by authorities.

Rand said that although there was an entrapment, Arroliga was not burned, but died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

Rand identified the other driver, who was in an SUV, only as an elderly woman. Authorities said the woman was injured in the crash, but survived.

It's unclear which driver was at fault, but Rand said speed appears to have been a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.



