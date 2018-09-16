Woman hospitalized after shooting in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - A woman was taken to a hospital after a shooting Saturday in Hialeah, police said.

The shooting happened near East 52nd Street and East Eighth Lane.

Police said a call came in as multiple people shot, but only one person was transported to the hospital.

Police found a woman with a gunshot wound. Police said she was conscious and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

