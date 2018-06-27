Woman kills man she met on FarmersOnly.com

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - A woman was arrested for killing a man she had met on FarmersOnly.com.

Three years after the alleged crime, Sheri Jones turned herself in to authorities in Fayetteville, N.C. on Monday. Police did not reveal why Jones waited so long to turn herself in for the crime.

On June 10, 2015, a 911 caller said Jones had shot Clarence Smith, according to The News & Observer.

Authorities arrived and found Smith dead in the front yard of the house. Jones claims she shot Smith in self-defense.

The two began dating after meeting on the popular FarmersOnly.com dating site.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.