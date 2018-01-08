Woman sets herself on fire outside Miami Gardens Walmart, authorities say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A woman suffered self-inflicted burns Monday morning outside a Walmart in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Miami Gardens spokeswoman Karen Clarke said authorities responded to the Walmart at 19501 NW 27th Ave. shortly after 8 a.m. after someone called 911 to say that a woman had set herself on fire in the parking lot.

Clarke said the caller witnessed the woman pouring a liquid over her head and upper torso and then setting herself on fire.

The fire extinguished after the woman fell to the ground, Clarke said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the woman was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Her identity has not been released.

