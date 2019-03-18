Woman suffers back injury after falling from research boat near Islamorada

Photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard

KEY WEST, Fla. - The Coast Guard was called Sunday to help a 66-year-old woman who fell from a research boat about 2 miles south of Islamorada, officials said.

The woman suffered a back injury and had to be taken in by medevac for treatment.

She fell from the 26-foot vessel, Irgo, about 3:30 p.m.

A 33-foot boat operated by law enforcement officials arrived quickly and transferred the woman to waiting emergency medical services at Station Islamorada, according to a Coast Guard news release.

