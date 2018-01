MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A woman suffered self-inflicted burns Monday morning outside a Walmart in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said authorities were called to the Walmart at 19501 NW 27th Ave.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.

